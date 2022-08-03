Amid rift with Atiku Abubakar, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has invited his Lagos counterpart, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Wike made this move as he invited Sanwo-Olu to inaugurate the new Orochiri-Worukwo (Waterline Junction) flyover in Port Harcourt

This is amid the internal crisis rocking the PDP over the emergence of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as Atiku's running mate

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has invited his Lagos counterpart, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to inaugurate the newly completed Orochiri-Worukwo (Waterline Junction) flyover in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Wike made this disclosure on Wednesday, August 3rd, when he inspected some ongoing projects in Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt local government areas of the state, The Nation reports.

Wike gives reason for Sanwo-Olu's visit and Governor Aliyu Wamako's visit

He stated that the next round of project inauguration would commence on August 8, and last for two weeks, adding a former Sokoto Governor Aliyu Wamako, would also inaugurate the Ogbum-Nu-Abali Eastern Bypass road.

Wike urged the people of the state all to join the government in thanking God Almighty for the accomplishments of his administration.

He said the capacity of his administration in inaugurating more projects while also embarking on new ones was unique.

The Rivers governor opined thus:

“And I think you can’t hear anything happening in most of the States. But for us, we will end our services to the people on the 29th of May, 2023.

“Like I said no project will be left abandoned and that is why we have taken priority to make sure that the finances are there to back up these projects. If we don’t have the money, there is no need of awarding contracts.”

He added that though the quantum of civil construction work undertaken by his administration might be cost intensive, the overall benefits remained a driving force.

Wike explained that the inspection became necessary to ascertain the impact the projects would have on the socioeconomic life of the residents within the areas.

