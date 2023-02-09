The groanings of the people continue as the scarcity of the new naira notes and fuel shortages persist

In fact, a recent development indicates how Nigerians cannot access their money from the bank's ATM machines and POS agents charging more for cash withdrawal

While suggesting how bankers can help themselves in this trying period, the former Kaduna lawmaker urged Nigerian bankers to enroll in a Judo or Takwendo evening classes

Senator Shehu Sani, a politician and human rights activist, has suggested how Nigerian bankers can help themselves in this tough period.

As Nigerians continue to groan over the scarcity of the new naira notes and some angry youths have continued to protest and attack bank facilities, the former Kaduna lawmaker urged bankers to get Judo or Taekwondo lessons.

Shehu Sani reveals how bankers can defend themselves. Photo credit: Senator Shehu Sani

Source: Facebook

How bankers can defend themselves, Sani reveals

In a statement shared on his Twitter page on Thursday, February 9th, and sighted by Legit.ng, Sani said,

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"At times like this, If you are a Banker,try and enrol in a Judo or Takwendo evening classes,It may help you."

Nigerians react

Nigerains took to the comment section of the former Senator's page on Twitter and reacted to his statement.

@streakme03 tweeted:

"I love your sense of humour sir, when issues is beyond crying you just laugh it out to be relieved. May God have mercy on Nigeria."

@Sociallizee tweeted:

"Bankers are not the problem, but how do I explain this to@my brothers . The big managers are the ones hoarding the new naira."

@Benzkovic001 tweeted:

"And Judo help u against cutlass or bottle ."

@EgwuSamuel49 tweeted:

"And know how to jump through the fence even as a woman."

@AdebolaAdeboye4 tweeted:

"Germain advice.They'd better heed it."

@daany100 tweeted:

"Taekwondo is the way... Self Defence ."

Scarcity of naira: Shehu Sani reveals how bankers should dress to avoid wrath of angry customers

Senator Shehu Sani, a politician and human rights activist, has sent a strong message to bankers in Nigeria.

As scarcity of the new naira notes persists, the former Kaduna lawmaker educated bankers on how to dress to avoid incurring the wrath of angry customers.

In a statement shared on his Twitter page and sighted by Legit.ng on Monday, February 6, 2023, Sani said,

"If you are a Banker, don’t wear neck tie at this time when your customers are angry."

Source: Legit.ng