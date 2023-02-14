The Labour Party says it has no connection or affiliation with the self-acclaimed southwest leaders of the party who collapsed its structure into APC

Mrs Remilekun Ojo, the Ondo state chairperson of the party, says this group of persons have been expelled from the party before now

She confirmed that a few people attended the said ceremony, where they claimed the structure collapsed

Ondo, Akure - The countdown to the 2023 presidential election has been filled with a lot of drama, upset and suspense.

Emerging reports revealed recently that leaders of the southwest chapter of the Labour Party had pledged allegiance to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and its flagbearer, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Labour Party chairperson in Ondo state, Mrs Remilekun Ojo revealed that the self-acclaimed S'west party leaders were expelled members of the party. Photo: Labour Party

Source: Twitter

Leader of the southwest Labour Party, Omotoso Banji on Monday, February 13 confirmed to newsmen that the defection to the APC was facilitated by the National Coordinator of the South-West Agenda For Asiwaju Tinubu, 2023, Dr Dayo Adeyeye, and other members of the group.

Labour Party disowns self-acclaimed leaders

However, a contrary perspective of the entire situation was revealed by the Ondo state leader of the Labour Party, Mrs Remilekun Ojo said the said event that led to the alleged collapse of the party's structure in southwest was attended by just a few persons.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Similarly, Ojo confirmed that Omotoso and his cohorts were all expelled members of the Labour Party and the party had no affiliations whatsoever with them, Punch reported.

Omotoso on the other hand said:

“Labour Party presently is a shaking platform for anybody to contest. Labour Party is a failure platform for anybody to contest, I don’t know Peter Obi and I’m less concerned about him but I’m concerned about those who are celebrating the Labour Party mediocre within Nigeria.

“In view of this, we, leaders of the Labour Party in the South-West, have decided to leave the party because we have a lot of mediocre there and what they are looking for is money, they are not ready to serve Nigeria."

Meanwhile, Dr Dayo Adeyeye, the national coordinator of SWAGA 2023 while receiving the new APC members of urged them to take hold of their various polling units and bring home the golden prize for Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

After Collapsing Party Structure for Tinubu, LP Leaders Predict Zone Peter Obi Will Lose

Meanwhile, the fate of the Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi seems to be unknown in the Southwest region.

The LP leaders have predicted that Peter Obi will not get a reasonable number of votes in the region in the forthcoming presidential election.

The leaders arrived at this conclusion before they collapsed the party's structure and aligned with the ruling APC on Monday, February 13.

Peter Obi Presents Labour Party's Blueprint to Top Yoruba Leader, Restates Need for Restructuring, Others

In another development, Peter Obi, the flag bearer of the Labour Party, visited Gani Adams, the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land on Monday, February 13.

Obi said his visit is in respect of the stool of the Onakankanfo and an opportunity to suggest how best to solve Nigeria's problems with an enduring blueprint.

Adams said Nigeria is a project which everyone must be involved to make the country a better place for all.

Source: Legit.ng