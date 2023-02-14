The fate of the Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi is hanging especially in the southwest region

In fact, the LP leaders have predicted that Peter Obi will not get a reasonable number of votes in the region, in the forthcoming presidential election

The leaders arrived at this conclusion shortly before they collapsed the party's structure and aligned with the ruling APC on Monday, February 13th

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

A shocking prediction has determined the outcome of the election result of Peter Obi in the southwest region.

Ahead of the forthcoming poll, which is just 12 days from now, Leaders of the Labour Party(LP) in the Southwest region have predicted the presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi, will not score up to 1,000 votes in the region.

LP Leaders predict zone Peter Obi will record major defeat. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Labour Party collapses structure, joins APC, predicts Obi's fate in southwest

The Southwest LP leaders gave the verdict shortly before they collapsed the entire party’s structure into the ruling All Progressives Congress, a report by The Nation confirmed.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

They said the LP was not in the race to win any election but to garner money.

Leader of the party in the Southwest, Omotoso Banji, who led other leaders to join the All Progressives Congress(APC), described the LP as a shaky platform.

Southwest LP leaders collapse party structure, join APC. Photo credit: The Nation

Source: Facebook

Peter Obi’s Presidential Bid Under threat as Southwest Labour Party Collapses Structure, Aligns With APC

New reports confirmed the defection of the entirety of the southwest chapter of the Labour Party to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

As reported by The Nation newspaper, the leader of the Labour Party southwest chapter, Omotoso Banji, led a delegation of the party's leaders to Akure, the Ondo state capital, to officially collapse its structure into the APC.

Legit.ng gathered other party chieftains that renounced their allegiance and pledged loyalty to the APC, include Omowumi Olosola, the Ondo Secretary of LP, and Sola Alabi, amongst others.

“Grace Found Him”: 3 men offer over N200k to boy, Yusuf, who stood in front of Peter Obi's convoy in Lagos

Three kindhearted Nigerian men have offered to give over N200k to the boy, Yusuf AlaBi, who went viral on the internet for standing in front of Peter Obi's convoy on Saturday, February 11.

The 15-year-old boy had become an internet sensation after a photo of him standing with arms stretched wide open in front of Peter Obi's Toyota Land Cruiser SUV went viral. Obi was seen standing through the open roof of the car smiling at Yusuf.

Social media users, influencers, celebrities and apologists of the Labour Party candidate attached positive meanings to the viral image.

Source: Legit.ng