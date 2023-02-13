The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has presented the party's blueprint to the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Gani Adams.

Obi made the presentation during a courtesy visit to the Omole Phase 2 palace of Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land.

The former Anambra state governor promised to embrace restructuring as a component of his administration if he wins the 2023 presidential election.

He said his plans for the economy, tourism, security, agriculture and unity of Nigeria remain pivotal as a better way of salvaging Nigeria from the political quagmire.

Obi also submitted that the blueprint of his administration is all-inclusive, with a prominent focus on the unity of Nigeria as well as a robust economy while maintaining that the visit was a measure of respect to the stool and understanding of how best to solve Nigeria's problems with an enduring blueprint.

He added that prominent leaders like former president Olusegun Obasanjo,Pa Ayo Adebanjo and Chief Edwin Clark would not support his ambition if it were all about money.

His words:

"There are others who can give billions to the Elders and leaders of our country, but I have no money to give them. I strongly desire to change the country and make Nigeria work for everybody.

"We have a project of a Nigerian where everybody is involved in the prospect of a great Nigeria.

"I said it here that Nigeria should hold me responsible for Nigeria's turnaround. We will do things differently as the president of this great nation."

Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land reacts

In his reaction, Gani Adams maintained that as the leader of the Oodua People's Congress (OPC) global convener of the Oodua Progressives Union (OPU)and other groups, there is a need to be consistent.

He said:

"I appreciate your gesture and respect for the revered stool of the Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land.

"You gave us short notice on your visit, I appreciate the fact that you keep to time. It is a show of your passion and dedication.

"Your respect for the stool of the Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land is a reflection of your understanding of Nigeria's problems.

"As the Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, leader of the OPC and global convener of the OPU, we are neutral for now, however, we will discuss the issue at the various meetings of our stakeholders both in Nigeria and in the diaspora.

"Anybody that wants to be the Nigerian president should restructure the country into federating units where each region will develop at their own pace.

"Our founding fathers agreed on an enduring template of federalism based on the independent constitution of 1960, but the military came and thwarted our polity by changing federalism to a unitary system, after a year there was a civil war in 1967 and shortly thereafter, our living together was based on mutual suspicion.

"With all your beautiful ideas, if Nigeria is not restructured to regionalism, it will be very difficult to

"As the Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, I have had an enduring relationship with the Igbo. Your visit is not an endorsement but it is an opportunity for you to present the blueprint of your party to us as an organization."

