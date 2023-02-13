Fresh report have confirmed the defection of the entirety of the southwest chapter of the Labour Party to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

As reported by The Nation newspaper, the leader of the Labour Party southwest chapter, Omotoso Banji led a delegation of the party leaders to Akure, the Ondo state capital to officially collapse its structure into the APC.

Legit.ng gathered other chieftains of the party that renounced their allegiance and pledged loyalty to the APC include Omowumi Olosola, Ondo Secretary of LP, Sola Alabi amongst others.

Does Obi still have a chance at polls

Meanwhile, many political pundits and enthusiasts believe Peter Obi still holds a better chance at polls if the voter turnout exceeds 60 per cent.

The Labour Party bannerman holds his strength in the southeast, some parts of north-central as well as the southwest.

However, Obi's main strength is built upon the love and support he gets from the Nigerian youths in the build-up to the elections.

The youths who comprise of at least 70 per cent of registered voters could stand as a turning point for Peter Obi who has often times been referred to as the underdog likely to pull an upset in the presidential race.

Tinubu's stronghold

Obi's counterpart, Bola Tinubu of the APC is often referred to as the most favourite to win the presidential polls on the premise of power of incumbency as the ruling party,

Similarly, a large number of governor across the 36 states of the federation are all APC states and Tinubu has the backing of all the APC governors.

Tinubu will be hoping to clear the northern region as it is the most populated region in the country. He has been endorsed by all the governors in the north.

