FCT, Abuja - The Labour Party has dismissed claims that it collapsed its structure for the ruling All Progressive Party (APC) in the country's southwest region.

Yunusa Tanko, the spokesperson of the Obi-Datti presidential campaign council, made this revelation in reaction to reports making the rounds that the leaders of the southwest chapter of the Labour Party had switched camps and pitched their tents with the ruling party, APC.

Festus Keyamo once again reiterated that Peter Obi does not stand a chance at polls. Photo: Festus Keyamo (SAN), Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

According to Punch, Tanko, while reacting to this development on Monday, February, 13 said:

“It is wrong information. There is nothing like LP collapsing structure for anybody in the South West. Is there a different South West we don’t know about?

“It is just a creation of some disgruntled elements and irrelevant persons who just want to cause disharmony in our party. Nobody is decamping from our camp to anywhere. Our structure in the South West is still very much intact.”

APC taunts Labour Party

In what seems like a dig at the Labour Party, the spokesperson of the Tinubu/Shettima presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo (SAN) said:

“The voting day is getting very closer and people are beginning to see the light. It is sad that the LP that prides itself on wanting to change Nigeria is referring to some members leaving the party as irrelevant.

“We welcome those who just collapsed the structure into the APC. They have seen the light after discovering that they were on a journey to nowhere with the Labour Party. I repeat it for the umpteenth time that LP cannot and will not win.”

Keyamo stated that the Labour Party flagbearer, Peter Obi, would need a divine miracle to pull off an upset at the presidential while noting that is not even likely at present.

He described Obi as a replica of President Muhammadu Buhari, who failed at three attempts for the presidential seat.

He said:

“He only has the South-East support but the South-South would be shared equally with the PDP. I said it before and I am saying it again.

“Peter Obi is a joker. Candidates are going to stadia to the campaign, they will rather choose a drive to a crowded small space, especially places where your ethnic people are. It is disgraceful, to say the least.”

Source: Legit.ng