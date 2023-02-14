The Peoples Democratic Party and the All Progressives Congress will not win the 2023 presidential poll, Rabiu Kwankwaso has said

The former Kano state governor said the people cannot trust both political parties with their votes again

According to Kwankwaso, he left both parties after he realised that he could not conform to the rot in the system

Rabiu Kwankwaso, the 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), on Monday, February 2, said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) cannot win elections.

Speaking in an interview with BBC News, the former Kano state governor said that both political party giants would not be able to convince Nigerians to trust them with their votes again.

Kwankwaso has said that both APC and PDP cannot win the 2023 presidential election. Photo: Rabiu Kwankwaso, APC

Source: Twitter

He said while the opposition party has gone from bad to worse since 2011, the ruling APC has failed to live up to its expectations.

His words:

“The ordinary voter doesn’t want to remember the PDP or APC. The voters in this country, especially in Northern Nigeria, they will not go for PDP or APC because they have nothing else to say."

Kwankwaso claims he is not part of the rot in the system

However, exonerating himself as a former member of the PDP and the ruling APC, Kwankwaso said that since his retirement from the parties, there have been a series of changes which he could not have conformed with.

He said:

“We realized right from the 2011 election, things have gone bad in the PDP. So we wanted a progressive party and we brought all our friends together. At the end of the day, we succeeded.

"We got the governments both at national and state and by extension, the local governments in this country. But everybody now is aware of the performance of the APC government."

Naira scarcity: Knocks on Buhari, Emefiele as Kwankwaso reveals how politicians get cash for campaigns

The presidential candidate of the NNPP said the CBN policy on the new naira note is just to punish the poor Nigerians.

According to the ex-Kano governor, the notion that it will stop politicians from getting money to buy votes is a failed proposition.

The former Kano governor said that most of the big-time politicians share that they control banks or friends who can help them to mobilise the actual cash they needed for campaigns.

2023 Presidency: Rabiu Kwankwaso Takes Campaign to Niger Republic

In order news, Kwankwaso had also taken a new approach to his 2023 presidential campaign train.

Senator Kwanwaso recently held a diplomatic meeting with the government of the Republic of Niger ahead of the 2023 polls.

The former Kano state governor revealed his reformation agenda to President Mohamed Bazoum as he plans to foster foreign economic relations.

Source: Legit.ng