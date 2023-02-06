With less than three weeks to the presidential polls, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, has taken his campaign train off the shores of Nigeria.

As reported by the Punch Newspaper, the Kano-state-born politician took his campaign to the Niger Republic to reach a deal for the same economic grounds with the West African neighbours.

Senator Kwankwaso has not been really favoured by the media as many political pundits believe his strong hold only lies in Kano.

During his visit, it was gathered that the former Kano state averred that his mission if he becomes president is to strengthen the foreign policy between both nations and solidify security, good governance, technology and good economic exchange.

In a statement issued on Sunday, February 5, in Abuja, Kwankwaso, his political tenets were:

“In continuation of his consultations, especially his afro-centric foreign policy initiatives if given the mandate by Nigerians.”

Senator Kwankwaso also paid homage to President Mohamed Bazoum of the Republic of Niger and interacted with Nigerian nationals during his diplomatic visit.

He also visited the immediate-past President of the Niger Republic, Mahamadou Issoufou.

