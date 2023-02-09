Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim has cautioned that the unbridled self-interest of key political actors and parties pose a threat to the forthcoming polls

He added that whoever wins the February 25 presidential election must form a government of national unity

The presidential aspirant also said that infighting among members of the two major parties – APC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) – has left the country in a real mess

A message has been sent to Nigerians ahead of the forthcoming general elections. The message was sent by a Chieftain of the ruling party, All Progressive Congress (APC) Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim.

He said failure to heed his warnings that there were indication "that crude and narrow interests of the various power centres will determine the outcomes of Primaries rather than what is best for the country" may have put the 2023 election in a critical mess that may further entrap the nation.

He disclosed this in a statement made available to Legit.ng.

Olawepo-Hashim says actions of some political actors pose threat to the forthcoming polls. Photo credit: Kayode Sani

Source: Facebook

The former presidential candidate averred that "we are in a mess right now because the leadership particularly of the two major parties approached 2023 issues on account of narrow self interests rather than National interest."

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He stated that It was more the case in the ruling party, the APC, where a group of "Super Governors shoved the party aside and even the powerful "Villa" apparatchiks watched helplessly as those Governors imposed their will rudely on everyone.

According to him, the way the primaries of the parties were conducted and the way the issues or non issues were framed is the background to where we are. That is why the parties are not acting cohesively in their campaigns."

He said:

"In PDP, it is Atiku vs G-5; in APC, it is Tinubu vs Villa group. There is currently no distinct ideological differentiation in the polity, leaving the country in a real MESS."

Olawepo-Hashim pointed out that "there is reasonable apprehension that the in- fighting amongst the powerful may snowball to something unpredictable if the brake is not applied to the dance of

2023 Presidency: Fresh headache for APC as Yoruba Leaders shun Tinubu, berates Obi, declare support for Atiku

In another report, a socio-cultural group of Yoruba leaders under the aegis of the Yoruba Elders’ Union (YEU) has declared support for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

The Yoruba leaders urged all well-meaning Nigerians to vote for the former two-term Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria during the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

This group took the decision to support Atiku’s candidature at a meeting held in Lagos on Tuesday, February 7th, 2023.

Prof. Muhammad Omolaja, the President of the Union, said that YEU considered all the presidential candidates from various political parties using, inter alia, criteria such as competence, experience, health, and general acceptability of the candidates.

Source: Legit.ng