Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Ota, Ogun state - The founder and presiding bishop of the Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo, said the life of internet fraudsters popularly known as “Yahoo Boys” will end in destruction.

Oyedepo warned “Yahoo Boys” to stop defrauding people as they have a tainted future.

Bishop Oyedepo says Yahoo boys will ends in bitterness and destruction Photo credit: Bishop David Oyedepo

Source: Facebook

The popular man of God advised youths to live within the ambit of the law, The Punch reports.

He stated this while ministering at a service in Canaanland, Ota in Ogun state on Sunday, April 28.

Oyedepo said those in the business of defrauding others are on a very fast lane that always ends in destruction.

“Nobody playing games has a future in the kingdom. Hear this and hear it forever. If that is your trade, stop it.

“Yahoo Yahoo business, stop it. Grabbing people’s ATM card details, stop it! You are on a very fast lane that always ends in bitterness and destruction.

“There is the law to mind. The law of sowing and reaping. The law of seedtime and harvest. The law of giving and receiving that is the law.

