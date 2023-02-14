With the general elections just days away, it is vital to revisit how polls, especially at the national level, have faired from when Nigeria returned to democratic rule in 1999 to 2019.

Legit.ng has put together comprehensive records of the performances of winners, losers, the electorate, and geopolitical regions during presidential elections in the polity.

INEC has said there is no going back on the dates fixed for the general elections

Source: Original

Winner's vote against opposition from 1999 - 2019

Below is a list of percentages of votes won by the winners against those who came second in the presidential elections from when Obasanjo became Nigeria's president under the democratic dispensation to President Buhari's second administration:

In the 1999 presidential election, the winner got 63% of valid votes while oppositions political parties shared 37% In 2003, it was 62% In 2007, it was 70% In 2011, it was 59% In 2015, it was 54% In 2019, it was 56%

Presidential elections: Winner's vote vs registered voters

Below are the ratios of winners' votes to the number of registered voters who participated in the voting exercises during presidential elections from 1999 to 2019:

1999: 18.7 million votes - 57.9 million voters 2003: 24.5 million votes - 60.8 million voters 2007: 24.6 million votes - 61.6 million voters 2011: 22.5 million votes - 73.5 million voters 2015: 15.4 million votes - 67.4 million voters 2019: 15.2 million votes - 82.3 million voters

Third forces in presidential elections

Number of parties and total votes

2003 — 18 parties, 2.31 million 2007 — 23 parties, 4.15 million 2011 — 18 parties, 3.50 million 2015 — 12 parties, 309K 2019 — 71 parties, 870K

Cumulative percentage average of votes garnered by PDP from 6 geopolitical zones in 1999, 2003, 2011, 2015, and 2019:

South-south — 84.8% Southeast — 79.9% North-central — 54.7% Southwest — 50.7% Northeast — 39.5% Northwest — 34.6%

Margin of victory in presidential elections (1999 - 2019)

1999 - 7.63 million votes 2003 - 11.75 million votes 2007 - 18.03 million votes 2011 - 10.28 million votes 2015 - 2.57 million votes 2019 - 3.93 million votes

Winners' votes in presidential elections (1999 - 2019)

1999 - 18,738,154 2003 - 24,456,140 2007 - 24,638,063 2011 - 22,495,187 2015 - 15,424,921 2019 - 15,191,847

