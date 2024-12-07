The Lagos state politics is taking a major turn ahead of the 2027 governorship election in the state

By counting, no less than six interested persons have surfaced, including Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Tinubu, in the race to succeed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

The 2027 governorship election is another battle for the survival of the APC in Lagos state, considering the shake-up the party experienced in the 2023 presidential election

The year 2027 is another moment when many Nigerians will troop out to vote for new leaders. Though 2027 looked like three years away, the politicians are forward-looking, with their mission intact.

Lagos state is focused on who will succeed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. The state requires nothing more than leadership. Lagos is Africa's commercial and industrial hub and the largest subnational economy.

List of candidates who may succeed Governor Sanwo-Olu in the 2027 election Photo Credit: @mudashiru_obasa, @jidesanwoolu, @STinubu

Source: Twitter

According to This Day, the permutation for the Lagos race is also a battle for the All Progressives Congress (APC), considering the fact that the party had held power in the state since the return of democracy in 1999.

Here are the potential candidates for the Lagos governorship in 2027 under the APC:

Senator Tokunbo Abiru

Senator Tokunbo Abiru is a top contender from Lagos East. He's a Muslim with little exposure to politics but has a strong background as a technocrat.

Abiru worked as a commissioner in the Lagos state government under former Governor Babatunde Fashola. His experience and connections make him a strong candidate for the position.

Hakeem Muri Okunola (HMO)

Dr. Hakeem Muri Okunola, also known as HMO, is another strong contender. He was the immediate past Head of Service in Lagos State and has worked as a private secretary to Bola Tinubu, both as governor and president.

Although zoning doesn't favour him, his connection to Tinubu could be an advantage.

Honorable Femi Gbajabiamila

The current Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila, is also in the running.

However, his lack of experience working in the Lagos government and his reputation as a core politician might make him less likely to get the nod from Tinubu.

Akinwunmi Ambode

Akinwunmi Ambode, the former Governor of Lagos, is being pushed by some residents to return as governor in 2027.

His experience and previous track record make him a viable candidate ².

Seyi Tinubu

Seyi Tinubu, the son of Bola Tinubu, is also mentioned as a potential candidate.

However, his lack of experience and perceived dynasty politics might work against him.

Mudashiru Obasa

Obasa is the current speaker of the Lagos state House of Assembly and has been rumoured to be nursing the ambition as well.

However, the influential lawmaker recently clarified his governorship ambition, stating that he has the potential to govern the state.

Source: Legit.ng