2027: APC Powers Who May Succeed Sanwo-Olu, Full List Emerges
- The Lagos state politics is taking a major turn ahead of the 2027 governorship election in the state
- By counting, no less than six interested persons have surfaced, including Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Tinubu, in the race to succeed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu
- The 2027 governorship election is another battle for the survival of the APC in Lagos state, considering the shake-up the party experienced in the 2023 presidential election
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
The year 2027 is another moment when many Nigerians will troop out to vote for new leaders. Though 2027 looked like three years away, the politicians are forward-looking, with their mission intact.
Lagos state is focused on who will succeed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. The state requires nothing more than leadership. Lagos is Africa's commercial and industrial hub and the largest subnational economy.
According to This Day, the permutation for the Lagos race is also a battle for the All Progressives Congress (APC), considering the fact that the party had held power in the state since the return of democracy in 1999.
Here are the potential candidates for the Lagos governorship in 2027 under the APC:
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
Senator Tokunbo Abiru
Senator Tokunbo Abiru is a top contender from Lagos East. He's a Muslim with little exposure to politics but has a strong background as a technocrat.
Abiru worked as a commissioner in the Lagos state government under former Governor Babatunde Fashola. His experience and connections make him a strong candidate for the position.
Hakeem Muri Okunola (HMO)
Dr. Hakeem Muri Okunola, also known as HMO, is another strong contender. He was the immediate past Head of Service in Lagos State and has worked as a private secretary to Bola Tinubu, both as governor and president.
Although zoning doesn't favour him, his connection to Tinubu could be an advantage.
Honorable Femi Gbajabiamila
The current Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila, is also in the running.
However, his lack of experience working in the Lagos government and his reputation as a core politician might make him less likely to get the nod from Tinubu.
Akinwunmi Ambode
Akinwunmi Ambode, the former Governor of Lagos, is being pushed by some residents to return as governor in 2027.
His experience and previous track record make him a viable candidate ².
Seyi Tinubu
Seyi Tinubu, the son of Bola Tinubu, is also mentioned as a potential candidate.
However, his lack of experience and perceived dynasty politics might work against him.
Mudashiru Obasa
Obasa is the current speaker of the Lagos state House of Assembly and has been rumoured to be nursing the ambition as well.
However, the influential lawmaker recently clarified his governorship ambition, stating that he has the potential to govern the state.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with 7 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Legit’s Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023). Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng