FCT, Abuja - As the 2023 general elections reach a fever pitch, Nigeria's electoral body, the independent national electoral commission (INEC), says the election will not hold in 240 polling units.

This development was disclosed on Monday, February 13, by the INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, during a meeting with leaders of political parties.

INEC chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu said nobody chose to vote in the 240 polling units listed by the electoral body. Photo: INEC

As reported by the Punch newspaper, the decision was due to the refusal of electorates in the enlisted polling units to vote.

Prof Yakubu, according to Vanguard, said:

“There are 240 poling units without registered voters spread across 28 states and the FCT. They range from one polling units to 12 polling units in the states as FCT except Taraba and Imo state with 34 and 38 polling units respectively.

“No new registrant chose the polling units and no voter indicated interest to transfer to them during the last CVR mainly for security reasons. This means that no election would be held in these poling units.”

Political parties kick against election postponement

In another development, there were strong agitations against the postponement of the 2023 elections by the Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC).

According to reports, IPAC chairman, Sani Yabagi, said:

Meanwhile, the Inter Party Advisory Council IPAC has kicked against any postponemnet of the election, saying under no condition should the polls be shifted.

“Mr Chairman, under no circumstances should this election be postponed says IPAC.”

