The APC presidential flagbearer, Bola Tinubu, has been endorsed by the Leaders of Fulani communities (Ardos) under the aegis of Fulbe United for Peace and Development

Tinubu's endorsement above one of his leading contenders, Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, is coming less than 2 weeks before the presidential election

In conjunction with the socio-political group, Arewa New Agenda, the ethnic group expressed satisfaction with the antecedent of Tinubu and his plan for Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - Bola Tinubu, the presidential flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 election, has received a boost ahead of his counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

Tinubu, a presidential candidate from the Yoruba ethnic group, was endorsed by the Leaders of Fulani communities (Ardos) across the country under the umbrella of Fulbe United for Peace and Development, over Atiku, who is from the Fulani ethnic group.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng by the Tinubu media office on Monday, February 13, and signed by Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, the Fulani leaders endorsed the APC candidate on Sunday, February 12, in Abuja.

The Fulani leaders expressed their satisfaction with the antecedents of the former Governor of Lagos state as well as his plan for Nigeria.

In conjunction with another socio-political group, Arewa New Agenda, vowed to use its 33,661 to mobilize their members in millions to ensure Tinubu wins the 2023 presidential election.

Leader of the group, Ardo Aliyu Liman Bobboi, while addressing the gathering during the performance of the Kolanu-sharing tradition said the group would work with the decision reached during the meeting and meet their people.

According to him, the meeting is an avenue to invest their trust and support in the leadership qualities and capacity of the APC presidential candidate to effectively administer the country.

