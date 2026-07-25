The REA is constructing 48 interconnected mini-grid projects across 19 states under Nigeria's new off-grid electricity regulations

The projects are expected to deliver more than 252,000 electricity connections and add 213.3MWp of solar power capacity with battery storage

REA said the new regulations allow larger mini-grids and will improve electricity access, create jobs, and support rural development across Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The Rural Electrification Agency (REA) has commenced construction of 48 interconnected mini-grid projects in 19 states, a move aimed at expanding electricity access to underserved communities through Nigeria's updated off-grid power framework.

The projects are being developed under the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission's (NERC) new interconnected mini-grid (IMG) regulations, which allow significantly larger renewable energy systems than previously permitted.

19 States to Experience Stable Electricity as FG Begins Construction of 48 Interconnected Mini-Grids

Source: UGC

Abba Aliyu, managing director of the REA, disclosed this on Thursday, July 23, 2026, in Abuja while hosting a benchmarking delegation from the Zanzibar Utilities Regulatory Authority (ZURA).

New regulations unlock larger mini-grid projects

Aliyu explained that the revised regulatory framework has transformed Nigeria's off-grid electricity market by increasing the maximum capacity of interconnected mini-grids from one megawatt to 10 megawatts, while isolated mini-grids can now generate up to five megawatts.

According to him, the changes followed extensive technical and economic engagements with the electricity regulator, which demonstrated the need for larger and more commercially sustainable projects.

He said the 48 projects are spread across the franchise areas of 10 electricity distribution companies (DisCos), adding that the new framework is already driving infrastructure development, improving electricity access and creating jobs in rural communities.

“The mini-grid regulations last year had a cap of one megawatt. We couldn’t build a mini-grid above one megawatt. What we showed the regulator - the economics and the technical data led to a change in the regulation. Now we can build interconnected mini-grids of up to 10 megawatts and isolated mini-grids of up to five megawatts.”

Programme targets over 252,000 electricity connections

The REA boss said the ongoing projects are expected to provide 252,505 new and improved electricity connections nationwide.

He added that the programme will deploy 213.3 megawatt-peak (MWp) of solar photovoltaic generation capacity, supported by 166.1 megawatt-hours (MWh) of battery storage and 82.5 megawatts of peak load capacity.

Aliyu also noted that Nigeria's renewable energy industry has evolved significantly, with local companies moving beyond contract execution to become project developers and, increasingly, utility-scale energy operators.

According to him, the agency now works with more than 150 renewable energy service companies (RESCOs), some of which manage renewable energy portfolios of about 30 megawatts and are expanding operations beyond Nigeria.

REA maps over 700,000 communities for electrification

Aliyu said the agency has adopted a technology-driven planning approach by creating a nationwide database that supports rural electrification decisions.

The mapping exercise covers more than 700,000 communities, over 51,000 health facilities, 11,129 markets, 170 schools, 7,979 factories, 407 operational mini-grids, 57 dams and 2,194 electricity distribution feeders.

19 States to Experience Stable Electricity as FG Begins Construction of 48 Interconnected Mini-Grids

Source: UGC

He explained that the database enables the agency to determine the most cost-effective electricity solution for each location, whether through national grid extension, interconnected mini-grids, isolated mini-grids or standalone solar home systems.

According to Aliyu, the extensive data collected provides a clear roadmap for planning and prioritising electrification projects across the country, ensuring investments are directed where they will have the greatest impact.

Source: Legit.ng