The APC presidential flagbearer in the 2023 election has vowed to revive the popular Argungu fishing festival in Kebbi state

Tinubu also promised to upgrade the agricultural status of the state if he is elected as the president in the forthcoming election

The presidential hopeful commended the partnership between Lagos and the state in rice farming and promise to strengthen it across the state

Birnin-Kebbi, Kebbi - Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential flagbearer, has promised the people of Kebbi state that his administration will boost the agricultural profile of the state.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng and signed by Abdulaziz Abdulaziz from the Tinubu media office, the presidential hopeful commended the farmers in the state for their revolution, particularly rice farming.

What is Argungu fishing festival?

He then said:

"We are going to invest in education and agro-allied industries to make prosperity a very simple thing.

"We will manage water resources to make sure that Nigeria becomes a leading agricultural country in Africa."

Speaking at the APC presidential rally at the state capital on Saturday, February 11, the former governor of Lagos state vowed to bring back the popular Argungu fishing festival and make the state a point to reckon with when it comes to tourism in Nigeria.

He then commend the closed partnership between the state and Lagos, adding that his administration would encourage such partnership across the country.

Also present at the campaign rally is the governor of the state, Atiku Bagudu and the minister of justice and attorney general of the federation, Abubakar Malami.

Malami urged the gathering to vote for the APC, adding that the ruling party has improved agricultural investment, infrastructure and social welfare.

