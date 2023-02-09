The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, says All Progressives Congress candidate, Bola Tinubu, has encouraged his aides to attack President Muhammadu Buhari due to his frustration over his inability to deploy bullion vans on election day in the wake of the CBN’s naira redesign policy.

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku noted that a Spokesman for the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga, had already gone on social media to declare CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, and the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, as enemies because they had refused to accede to Tinubu’s demands.

Shaibu said, “In furtherance of his desperation to buy votes on the day of election, Tinubu has encouraged his aides to attack President Muhammadu Buhari and key members of his government.

“They started by constantly attacking Godwin Emefiele to organising a smear campaign against Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, who had refused to attend any of their insipid rallies. They called him an ice cream man.

“They also went on television to accuse President Buhari’s Secretary, Tunde Sabiu, of controlling the President, inferring that the President is a toddler who needs to be held by the hand. This is indeed laughable.”

Shaibu said it was tragic that the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, continues to defend Tinubu, despite his attacks against the government and policies of President Buhari.

He wondered how Keyamo would continue to support Tinubu who was demarketing the Federal Government.

Shaibu stated, “Festus Keyamo is the Minister of State for Labour and Employment. Even his senior Minister, Chris Ngige, has distanced himself from Tinubu’s campaign and said he will not support anyone. This is honourable given the fact that Tinubu is a failed project.

“But Keyamo continues as Spokesman for the campaign despite the fact that the likes of Tinubu and Bayo Onanuga continue to attack President Buhari. If Onanuga says Malami is a public enemy, how does Keyamo sit with Malami during Federal Executive Council meetings?

“If Tinubu says Buhari’s government is a failure, doesn’t that also mean that Keyamo is part of the failed government?”

Shaibu noted that Tinubu had in the last couple of days hurled insults at Buhari over the exchange rate and the naira redesign policy of the CBN.

Source: Legit.ng