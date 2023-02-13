The Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has expressed worry over the leadership capacity of some members of President Muhammadu Buhari's cabinet.

Governor El-Rufai said he no longer believes in the leadership quality of the people around President Buhari.

Governor El-Rufai said he does not trust the capability of some of the leaders Buhari has surrounded himslef with. Photo: Muhammadu Buhari

Premium Times reports that El-Rufai in an interview said while he still believes in the president, there are doubts concerning those who have surrounded him.

He said:

“I believe in Buhari, I still do and I will never stop, but I no longer believe in the circle around him and the quality of decisions and actions coming out of that leadership."

The Kaduna state governor had earlier raised an alarm over some of the activities of leaders within the Presidential Villa.

According to El-Rufai, there are some elements within the Presidential Villa focused on ensuring the the ruling All Progressoves Congress loses the 2023 election.

The governor who did not mention names also described these individuals as members of the Aso Rock Cabal.

