The Christian Association of Nigeria has revealed its fresh position regarding a purported N2 billion allegedly sent across churches under its umbrella by LP flagbearer, Peter Obi

The religious organisation while distancing itself from the matter, urged Nigerians not to be distracted but to focus on burning issues in the polity, ahead of the 2023 general election

In a statement, the Obi-Datti Media Organisation discredited the matter, noting it is just cheap blackmail by opposition parties

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) denied churches under its umbrella collected N2 billion allegedly given by the presidential candidate of the Labour party, Peter Obi.

While urging the public to disregard the purported petition making rounds on the internet, as its content was not only untrue but also malicious, CAN said it would probe the source of the letter in the public interest.

CAN president, Archbishop Daniel Okoh clears the air on the purported N2 billion mobilisation fund. Photo: Archbishop Daniel Okoh, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

CAN deny alleged N2 billion presidential vote booster

CAN described the letter by Frank Onwumere as malicious and untrue, but warned those peddling the falsehood to desist from such acts because they were capable of defaming innocent people and revered religious institutions as well as breaching public peace.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, made the clarification in a statement issued on Sunday, February 12th, a report by The Punch confirmed.

However, we will investigate the source of the letter in the interest of the public, CAN president noted further.

Peter Obi's camp fumes

According to a report by The Guardian, the Obi-Datti Media Organisation discredited the viral letter in a statement, saying:

“It is a fact that you cannot be in front of a political competition and not get roughened, especially if you are in the race with morally bankrupt persons."

2023 presidency: Peter Obi, Pastor Adeboye, Bishop Oyedepo in serious prayer session, photos emerge

The presidential candidate of the Labor Party, Peter Obi, on Friday, February 10, disclosed that he attended the summit of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria that was held in Bayelsa.

Obi said during the summit he shared some memorable and deep moments in the presence of God and some notable Christian clerics with whom he interacted.

Among such men of God Obi met were Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church (aka Winner), Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), and Bishop Mike Okonkwo of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM).

Fresh statistics that will work against Atiku, Obi, Kwankwaso have been revealed

Legit.ng earlier reported that Babatunde Fashola, the minister of works and housing, has expressed confidence that Bola Tinubu of the APC will win the 2023 presidential election.

The former governor of Lagos state disclosed that Tinubu will defeat PDP's Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party's Peter Obi and NNPP's Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Fashola explained that both Atiku, Kwankwaso and Obi were one when APC defeated PDP in 2019, asking how any of them will defeat the ruling party after being divided into 3.

Source: Legit.ng