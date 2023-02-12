The presidential candidate of the Labor Party, Peter Obi, on Friday, February 10, disclosed that he attended the summit of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria that was held in Bayelsa.

Obi said during the summit he shared some memorable and deep moments in the presence of God and some notable Christian clerics with whom he interacted.

Among such men of God Obi met were Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church (aka Winner), Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), and Bishop Mike Okonkwo of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM).

Obi wrote on Facebook:

"Earlier today, I took part in the Summit of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria that was held in Bayelsa. I was privileged to share such precious moments in God's presence, in the midst of the brethren.

"I was happy to interact with the great ministers of the gospel that were present at the event. I shared my vision of the New Nigeria with them and urged more prayers for our dear nation. May God protect and bless our nation, Nigeria.

"...It was a propitious moment for reflection, thanksgiving and abiding hope. It shall be well with Nigeria."

Source: Legit.ng