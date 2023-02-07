Babatunde Fashola, the minister of works and housing, has expressed confidence that Bola Tinubu of the APC will win the 2023 presidential election

The former governor of Lagos state disclosed that Tinubu will defeat PDP's Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party's Peter Obi and NNPP's Rabiu Kwankwaso

Fashola explained that both Atiku, Kwankwaso and Obi were one when APC defeated PDP in 2019, asking how any of them will defeat the ruling party after being divided into 3

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Babatunde Fashola, the minister of works and housing, has disclosed the ground reason that will make Bola Tinubu, the presidential flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) win the 2023 presidential election.

The minister expressed confidence that Tinubu will win the poll because the main opposition is divided and the public service record of the APC candidate is top-notch.

Fashola reveals statistics that will work against Atiku, Obi, Kwankwaso Photo Credit: Atiku Abubakar, Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

How Tinubu will defeat Atiku, Obi, Kwankwaso in 2023 election

Fashola disclosed this on Monday, February 6 when he was featured on Channels Television's politics today and a clip of the video was shared by Bayo Onanuga, the media director of the APC presidential campaign council on his Twitter page.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He said Tinubu's major contenders, including Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); Labour Party's Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso, the candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) were all one in the 2019 election.

Latest about Babatunde Fashola, Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Rabiu Kwankwaso, 2023 election, PDP, APC

Thus, he posited, if they could all be defeated when they were together in 2019, how will APC lose the 2023 presidential election when the opposition is divided into 3 already?

If said:

“If you were not enough when you were together, how can you be enough when you are broken into three? Are you bringing more new people in from outside Nigeria?"

Fashola, who is a former governor of Lagos state disclosed that the ruling party has conducted over 5000 polls and the statistics favoured the APC.

See the video:

"I paid N1,000 for a litre of fuel": APC's ex-national chairman Oshiomhole cries out in video

Legit.ng earlier reported that Adams Oshiomhole, the former governor of Edo state and the ex-national chairman of the APC, has lamented buying one litre of fuel at N1,000.

Oshiomhole complained that despite spending over N7trn on fuel subsidies, Nigerians still pay for more than what the market rate should be.

According to Oshiomhole, the N7trn on subsidies does not include the petroleum development fund, adding that somebody must be held responsible.

Source: Legit.ng