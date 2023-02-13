The gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party in Kano, Bashir Ishaq Bashir, met with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), on Sunday, February 12.

It was also gathered that the chairman of the Labour Party in Kano, Muhammad Raji, attended the closed-door meeting with Tinubu.

Sources told Daily Trust that the meeting convened in Abuja was based on the possible defection of Bashir to the APC.

In its report, Daily Nigerian stated that the LP's governorship candidate has dumped the party for the APC and has declared full support for Tinubu's presidential bid.

The same news was carried by one of Tinubu's keen supporters, Joe Igbokwe, who via Facebook on Sunday said:

"Asiwaju met Kano State Labour Party Governorship Candidate, Bashir Ishaq in Abuja.

"Those present at the meeting include Senator. Kashim Shettima, LP Deputy governorship candidate, Peter Obi's Kano state campaign coordinator."

However, this report cannot be verified because Bashir is yet to release any official statement announcing his defection from the LP and endorsement for the former Lagos governor.

