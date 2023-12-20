Ahmed Apatira, chairman of the Itire-Ikate LCDA in Lagos, laid the foundation for a modern Area Office in Baruwa to improve local government administration efficiency

The facility, set to accommodate legislative activities, administrative units, and the Elders' Forum, will be accessible to all interest groups

Apatira emphasised his administration's commitment to staff welfare and received a commendation from the Itire-Ikate Elders' Forum

Legit.ng journalist Nurudeen Lawal has 8 years of experience covering political campaigns and elections

Itire-Ikate LGA, Lagos - Ahmed Olanrewaju Apatira, the chairman of the Itire-Ikate Local Council Development Area (LCDA), has laid the foundation for an ultra-modern Area Office in Baruwa.

The ground-breaking event was held on Wednesday, December 20, at the Baruwa area office on Baruwa street, Itire, Lagos.

The chairman of Itire-Ikate LCDA, Ahmed Olanrewaju Apatira, laid the foundation for a new ultramodern area office.

Source: Original

Speaking at the event attended by Legit.ng, Apatira said the building, when completed, will accommodate the LCDA’s legislative arm, ome administrative units and the Elders’ Forum.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to the Itire-Ikate LCDA boss, the facilities in the building will be accessible to all interest groups, including the Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN), Muslim bodies, youth organisations and other community members.

“The building will have an open hall which can be used by CAN, the Muslim community, youth organisations and the indigenes for their programmes,” Apatira said.

Why I decided to rebuild the area office - Apatira

Speaking further, Apatira said the goal of rebuilding the area office was to improve the efficiency of the local government administration.

He added that Councillors in the LCDA would have ample space to fulfil their legislative responsibilities, including public hearings, budget presentations and town hall meetings.

The Itire-Ikate LCDA boss explained that the building currently used by the legislators is small.

Meanwhile, the chief technical officer of the local government, Engr. Oni Emmanuel, who represented the Council Engineer, Ganiyu Badmus, gave an assurance that the building would be of good standard.

“We assure you that it is going to be a quality job. It will be of a standard that all eyes will behold,” Emmanuel promised.

Legit.ng gathers that the Baruwa Area Office was previously the administrative headquarters of the Itire-Ikate LCDA.

Staff welfare is important to me, says Apatira

Speaking on his administration, Apatira stated that his administration does not overlook the welfare of the staff, emphasizing that welfare is of utmost importance.

According to him, promoting staff welfare brings a conducive work atmosphere that leads to the overall development of the local government.

“I want to use this opportunity to mention that this administration is resolute in improving the quality of life through our mass-oriented and laudable projects embarked upon since assumption of the office.

“We shall continue to give our best to this community,” he said.

He has tried - Itire-Ikate elder commends Apatira

Speaking at the event, the Itire-Ikate Elders’ Forum secretary, Prince Francis Fadoju, commended Apatira.

He described the ground-breaking as the best thing to happen to the council.

“It’s a good thing to happen to us. You know, in every local government, what you always think about is development. And that is the purpose of government itself. You develop the people and the community. So, If our chairman is doing a thing like this, we are happy with him, and we give him kudos for it,” Fadoju said.

Speaking on Apatira’s performance, Fadoju said the Itire-Ikate LCDA chairman has tried, noting that the residents are happy with his achievements.

Asked to rate the performance of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos state so far, the Itire-Ikate elder said:

“Excellent. APC’s performance is the best in Nigeria.”

Lagos government launches N750m market money

In other news, the Lagos state government has launched N750 million Lagos Trader Moni to assist market women and men and ensure ease of business.

The state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who launched the scheme, also opened the first Mid-level Agro-produce Hub in the Idi-Oro area of Mushin.

Speaking at the hub's opening, the governor said 15,000 beneficiaries would benefit N50,000 each in the first phase of the Lagos State Market Money, with 200 beneficiaries benefitting from each local government in the state.

Source: Legit.ng