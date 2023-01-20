The criticism of the Labour Party by the presidential candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso has been condemned

The condemnation was made by the spokesperson for the LP's Presidential Campaign Council Tanko Yunusa

Yunusa said Kwankwaso's perception that Labour Party was built on ethnicity and religious sentiments is wrong

Labour Party has condemned the criticism by the presidential candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso while speaking at the Chatham House on Wednesday, January 18.

At the institute, Kwankwaso described the Labour Party as one full of hype and built on ethnic and religious sentiments.

However, in a swift reaction, the spokesperson of the Labour Party's Presidential Campaign Council, Yunusa Tanko, accused the former governor of Kano state of failing to see the leadership qualities possessed by the party's flag bearer, Peter Obi.

Labour Party has said that Kwankwaso's perception of it and its presidential candidate is wrong. Photo: Peter Obi, Rabiu Kwankwaso

Source: Twitter

The Punch reports that Tanko said Kwankwaso's perception of the Labour Party and its 2023 presidential candidate is wrong.

His words:

"These things can also be said of Kwankwaso and his party. If it is about ethnicity, Kwankwaso is also from a particular ethnic group.

"If it is about religion, he practises a particular faith too. Where Kwankwaso falls short is that neither he nor his party has the contents that our party and presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, have. We have content and most Nigerians know this."

Obi only candidate not riding on religion or ethnicity

The LP's PCC spokesperson added that Obi is the only presidential candidate who has been vocal and bold enough to ask Nigerians not to vote for him because of his religious or ethnic background but for his capacity to lead the nation out of its present challenges.

He said:

"These attributes were reechoed by the Emir of Kano who spoke in Hausa language telling everyone that Peter has all it takes to govern this country when we visited Kano to interface with Nigerians over there."

