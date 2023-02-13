Peter Obi was absent from the presidential debate organised by the Nigerian Elections Debate Group (NEDG) on Sunday, February 12

Explaining Obi's absence, the ObiDatti Campaign Council said the Labour Party's standard-bearer could not make it to the event because of technical hitches

The council disclosed that Obi who was supposed to attend the debate after a meeting in Ondo could not do so as the pilot of his aircraft advised against travelling to Abuja at the time

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

The absence of the 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, from the debate organised by the Nigerian Elections Debate Group (NEDG) has been explained.

Not known to shy away from public gatherings, town hall meetings and debates, Obi's absence from the event, held at the International Conference Centre, Abuja on Sunday, February 12, was visibly noticed, as only the flagbearer of the New Nigerian Peoples Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso was present.

Peter Obi was absent from a presidential debate in Abuja on Sunday. Photo: Peter Obi

Source: AFP

Also absent was the 2023 presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

Technical issues with Obi's aircraft

However, explaining Obi's absence, Diran Onifade, who serves as the head of media for the Obi-Datti Campaign Council, said that the LP's standard-bearer experienced some travel hitches.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Onifade said Obi could not attend the debate following the advice of the technical crew of the aircraft he was to travel in.

He added that after an engagement in Akure, Ondo State, Obi was meant to head for Abuja for the debate but was advised otherwise due to technical issues with the aircraft.

Onifade said the aircraft pilot had decided to head for Lagos instead.

His words:

"It must be noted that in anticipation of Mr. Obi's arrival, senior members of the campaign and the party had gathered at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, venue of the programme.

"They included the Director General of the Campaign, Balogun Akin Osuntokun, Campaign Manager, Ambassador Oseloka Obaze, as well as Labour Party functionaries, including Mrs Esther Nenadi Usman and Alhaji Audi Mohammed.

"Mr Obi arrived safely in Lagos while the programme was still on."

Peter Obi's wife thrills women by using different local languages to teach them how to vote

Nigerian women have been instructed to ensure they do not ruin their votes during the election.

The women were enlightened on the best way to cast their votes and fold their ballot papers by Magaret Obi, the wife of the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

The former Anambra state First Lady also urged women to be vigilant and raise the alarm should anyone try to act criminally at the polling units.

Abuja people go 'gaga' as Peter Obi storms FCT, makes major plea

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, called on Nigerians living in Abuja to join him in building a nation they will be proud of.

During the Labour Party's mega rally in Abuja, Nigeria's capital city, Obi said he expects Nigerians to hold him and his running mate accountable for a better Nigeria.

While promising to provide revolutionised governance and run an all-inclusive government, Obi said Nigeria has only been providing vices for the people.

Source: Legit.ng