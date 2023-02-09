FCT, Abuja - The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba has sanctioned the formation of an Election Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Team for deployment police officers across the country during the general election.

This development was made known via a statement issued on Wednesday, February 8 by the force spokesperson, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi.

As contained in the statement, the formation of the special election team will identify, analyze and combat threats during the course of the elections.

CSP Adejobi's statement according to the Nigerian Tribune, said:

“The IGP has similarly appointed the Vice President (INTERPOL) and Head, National Crime Bureau (NCB), AIG Garba Baba Umar, as the National Coordinator of the team of experienced and seasoned Police Officers with vast knowledge in election security management, to be assisted by other team members including the AIG Force Secretary, AIG Habu Sani, CP Election Monitoring, CP Basil Idegwu, the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

“The team also comprise 7 other Commissioners of Police, 15 Deputy Commissioners of Police, 30 Assistant Commissioners of Police, 30 Chief Superintendents of Police, and 16 Strategic Officers of other ranks.”

As contained in the statement, the police chief called on Nigerians and electorates to cooperate with the police in the discharge of their duties.

Similarly, electoral stakeholders like civil society groups, international observers have also been called upon to support the police force in information gathering and intelligence sharing.

The statement reads:

“The Inspector-General of Police, therefore, calls on well-meaning Nigerians, international communities, and all stakeholders to support the NPF teams in all areas, particularly on intelligence sharing and regular engagements, to achieve success in the 2023 General Elections.”

