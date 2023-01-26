The leadership of the Nigerian Police Force has deemed it fit and necessary to make some changes in some states

As contained in a letter from IGP Alkali Baba, Ogun and Lagos states now have new commissioners

Those redeployed by IGP Baba are Frank Mba (Lagos state) and Idowu Owohunwa (Ogun state) ahead of the 2023 polls

Abuja - Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has made some major changes in some states.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Alkali Baba has approved the redeployment of two commissioners of police: Frank Mba and Idowu Owohunwa, The Cable reports.

The NPF said the redeployment is necessary for operational efficiency (Photo: @PoliceNG)

Source: Facebook

While Mba was redeployed to Lagos to take over from Abiodun Alabi in Lagos, Owohunwa would take over from Lanre Bankole in Ogun.

The redeployments are contained in a letter dated Tuesday, January 24, and signed by Hafiz Inuwa, the assistant inspector general of police to the Police Service Commission (PSC).

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

According to Baba, the posting was part of the strategy to strengthen the strategic and operational control of Lagos and Ogun commands.

The letter read in part:

“I am directed to humbly write and forward the proposed posting of the under-mentioned commissioners of police to state commands indicated against their names for the commission’s kind consideration and approval.

“The inspector-general of police is deploying the under-mentioned commissioners of police to strengthen the strategic and operational control of the commands.”

2023 Elections: President Buhari Picks Ex-IGP as Police Service Commission Boss, Appoints More RECs

The Senate had been asked to confirm Solomon Arase, a former inspector-general of police, as the new chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC).

This request was made by President Muhammadu Buhari in a letter addressed to the red chamber on Tuesday, January 24.

As stated in the letter read by Senate President Ahmad Lawan at the flood of the upper chamber, President Buhari based his request on sections 153 (1) and 154 (1) of the constitution as amended.

Senate reacts to President Buhari's nomination of Ex-IGP as Police Service Commission boss

Former Inspector General of Police, Solomon Arase (Rtd) had been confirmed as the new chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC).

Arase's confirmation came on Wednesday, January 25, from the Senate which looked into President Muhammadu Buhari's nomination during its plenary session.

Source: Legit.ng