FCT, Abuja - The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali has issued a stern directive for the apprehension and prosecution of persons selling or abusing the naira notes issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

As reported by the Punch Newspaper, IGP Alkali directed the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigations Department and the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Intelligence Bureau to place officers and men of the department and the bureau across the nation on high alert to carry out the directives.

IGP Alkali's orders for the arrest and prosecution persons selling the new naira notes is in accordance with the provisions of the CBN Act of 2007. Photo: NPF HQ

The police chief noted that this was in furtherance of the federal government’s policy and drive to uphold the provisions of the CBN Act, 2007, and dignify Nigeria’s currency.

The police spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, revealed this in a statement issued on Friday, February 3.

The IGP similarly charged all supervisory AIGs and Commissioners of Police in charge of police commands and formations to carry out full enforcement of the provisions of Sections 20 and 21 of the CBN Act, 2007 which criminalizes amongst other things the hawking, selling or otherwise trading.

The statement reads:

“And also the spraying of, dancing or matching on the Naira notes, falsifying or counterfeiting of bank notes, refusal to accept the Naira as a means of payment, tampering with the coin or note issued by the CBN."

Adejobi further noted that the IGP reiterated the mandate of the NPF to enforce all laws and regulations without any prejudice to the enabling Acts of other security agencies.

The statement also urged that:

“All and sundry to cooperate with the police as it brings the long arm of the law to bear upon all violators of the provisions of the CBN Act, and other extant statutes in Nigeria, with a view to having a well-policed society in all ramifications within the country.”

