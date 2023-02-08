Over the past few weeks, the All Progressive Congress (APC) continued to suffer serious setbacks

At the national level, several reports have confirmed disparities over the vote of confidence bestowed on Bola Tinubu, the party's flagbearer

Meanwhile, the APC suffered the same fate in Delta state when hundreds of the party members switched camps to the PDP

Delta, Ughelli - With less than two weeks to the much-anticipated general elections, the Delta state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been hit with a spiral of defection.

As reported by Daily Independent, the defectors (members of APC in Ughelli South Local Government Area) switched camp to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of polls.

The All Progress Congress (APC) have been plagued with a series of crisis over the past few weeks at the national level. Photo: APC

Source: UGC

Leading the welcoming of the new candidate, the PDP candidate for the Delta state parliament for Ughelli South Constituency, Engr. Festus Eseoghene Utuama urged members of the community under the constituency to stand firmly behind the PDP.

While speaking to supporters and new members of the party reflected on the prices of goods and commodities under the leadership of the PDP and how it was affordable for the masses.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He said:

“But the case today is different as prices of goods and services have gone higher. Nigerians can no longer buy rice, processed cassava, fuel and many other products because of the bad economic policies of the APC-led government.

“The only party that can rejig Nigeria is the PDP. So I urged you all to vote for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for President and Vice President respectively; Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori and Sir. Monday Onyeme for Governor and Deputy Governor respectively."

Meanwhile, the PDP chairman in Ughelli South Local Government Area, Michael Oshetigho gave kudos to the new members for having the courage to exit the APC.

In his words of encouragement, he said:

“The PDP umbrella is big enough to accommodate all of us. Let’s work together to kick out the party that has brought so much pain to us.”

Source: Legit.ng