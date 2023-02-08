The APC presidential flagbearer, Bola Tinubu, has commended the supreme court ruling that stopped the federal government from banning the legal tending of old naira notes

Tinubu also hailed the governors of the 36 states, particularly the APC governors, for standing by the people to stop them from suffering

The governments of Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara states have dragged the federal government and the CBN before the court over the new naira redesign policy

Bola Tinubu, the presidential flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended the 36 state governors in Nigerian over their stands on the naira and cashless policy by the Central Bank of Nigerians.

Tinubu posited that the governors have stood by the people on the policy which has subjected the poor Nigerians to pains and hardship.

Bayo Onanuga, the media director of the APC presidential campaign council, in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Wednesday, February 8, disclosed the position of the presidential hopeful.

According to the statement, the APC governors who have stood against the policy and filed suit against the CBN and the federal government before the supreme court has acted on behalf of helpless Nigerians.

Tinubu posited that the good naira redesign policy has been poorly implemented and subjected the poor masses to pain.

What Tinubu said about naira redesign policy, the supreme court ruling

The governments of Zamfara, Kaduna and Kogi states have sought for an interim injunction from the supreme court against the CBN and federal government to allow old N200, N500 and N1000 to remain a legal tending until further notice.

The statement reads in part:

“Our country was dangerously careering toward anarchy and political and economic shutdown. But with the Supreme Court interim ruling our country has been pulled back from the precipice. We thank our Supreme Court Justices for ruling wisely on the side of the people who have been subjected to undue agony and pains since this policy was announced."

Legit.ng earlier reported that the coalition of civil society organisations in Nigerians have rejected the supreme court ruling restraining the CBN from stopping Nigerians from spending the old naira notes.

The groups at a press conference on Wednesday argued that the apex court only rules when there is a constitutional dispute between the federal government and the states.

Kaduna, Zamfara, and Kogi states have dragged the FG before the court to obtain an exparte order of temporary injunction of the deadline.

