The recent move by Yoruba leaders would further promote the candidacy of the PDP flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar

This is as the Elders rally support and canvass for votes for the former vice president whom they revealed would recover Nigeria

Meanwhile, this move by the southwest leaders would affect the chances of the APC flagbearer, Bola Tinubu and LP flagbearer Peter Obi in the forthcoming presidential election

A socio-cultural group of Yoruba leaders under the aegis of the Yoruba Elders’ Union (YEU) has declared support for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

The Yoruba leaders urged all well-meaning Nigerians to vote for the former two-term Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria during the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

Atiku receives major support ahead of the 2023 presidential election. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Why Yoruba leaders endorse Atiku instead of Tinubu

This group took the decision to support Atiku’s candidature at a meeting held in Lagos on Tuesday, February 7th, 2023.

Prof. Muhammad Omolaja, the President of the Union, said that YEU considered all the presidential candidates from various political parties using, inter alia, criteria such as competence, experience, health, and general acceptability of the candidates, a report by Daily Times confirmed.

What Atiku stands for

Omolaja said that Abubakar Atiku stands clear among the presidential candidates as regards competence and health.

The president of the union said,

“In terms of the experience at the presidency level, the Yoruba leaders found that only Alhaji Abubakar Atiku has it among the candidates having served as the Vice President for eight years, and therefore, it will be easier for him to take off upon his election than for a new person who will have to spend about 6 months or more to study the situation in the office before taking off.

“The challenges in Nigeria now would not allow that to ameliorate the prevailing suffering of the Nigerian masses. As regards acceptability, the Yoruba leaders also agreed that H. E. Abubakar Atiku is the most widely accepted across the six geopolitical zones of the country.”

