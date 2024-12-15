A first-class law graduate who owns a clothing business celebrated her graduation from Adekunle Ajasin University

A young lady who bagged a first class in Law celebrated her graduation from Adekunle Ajasin University.

The lady expressed her gratitude to God, sharing that she owned a clothing business.

In a post by @elegancewithseun on TikTok, the lady shared a video from her convocation photoshoot.

Adekunle Ajasin University graduate lists awards

The lady also revealed the awards she had bagged since her primary school days.

She said:

“Primary school: best graduating student. Secondary student: best graduating student in Art class and one of the overall best students. University: best graduating female student and 2nd best graduating student overall in Faculty of Law while being a full time entrpreneur. I combined law with business and i still graduated as one of the best.”

Reactions as businesswoman bags first class in Law

Many who came across the post congratulated and applauded the lady for her academic achievement.

@Precious Orekoya said:

"Whatt?? Congratulations! This is not a small feat. How were you able to manage your business and still bagged the BGS?"

@Doherty wells said:

"I’m glad you made it through the storm of Aaua I wish you all the best in all your endeavors I wish you best life you imagine."

@____Omolara said:

"A big flexxxxx. Congratulations."

Law graduate gets 4.79 CGPA

In a related story, a Joseph Ayo Babalola University graduate, Oluwabusayo Fajemila, bagged a first class in Law.

She emerged as the best graduating female law student and bagged other awards at the convocation.

Many who came across the post celebrated and applauded the young lady for her academic achievement.

