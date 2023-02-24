Peter Obi, the presidential flagbearer of the Labour Party, has been tipped to have a better chance in the forthcoming presidential election.

Ridwan Oyafajo, a legal practitioner, posited that Obi is more popular among the presidential candidates, and the only thing that can work against him is voters' apathy, which is unlikely to happen.

Oyafajo, while speaking with legit.ng, added that majority of the youths support Obi and the number of polls are in his favour.

The lawyer said:

The labour party candidate is the most popular of the candidates so far if everything appearing in the media is true, including the polls that have been conducted.

He has the majority of the youths behind him, and most Nigerians are tired of the current state of things. They need a new order. And if we observe well, it is evident that the will of the people now reflects in elections. Their votes now count. Incumbents/parties in power now lose elections.

The factor that may affect the party's victory is voters' apathy which, in my opinion, is unlikely.

According to inec, the majority of registered voters are youths; if the election is free and fair, and people are not hindered from voting by violence or threat, I see the will of people coming to pass.

It should be noted that having the highest number of votes doesn't guarantee winning the election, but according to the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, to be duly elected, a candidate must have not less than one-quarter of the votes cast at the election in each of at least two-thirds of all the states in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng