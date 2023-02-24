The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dumebi Kachikwu, has dumped his presidential ambition to throw his support for the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu.

Kachikwu while speaking to journalists in Abuja on Thursday, February 23, said he has accepted the reality that he will not win Saturday, February 25.

Dumebi Kachikwu has called on his supporters to divert their votes to Bola Tinubu. Photo: Dumebi Kachikwu

Source: UGC

Stating that APC has a better chance of emerging victorious at the end of the poll, Kachikwu said sadly those who would be most affected by the effect of the current financial constraints in the country were supporters of Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate.

His words:

“I believed then that my final argument would be a pitch on why you should vote for me but alas as we prepare to vote in the next 48hrs, I am forced to accept the sad reality that there is no pathway towards victory for Ahmed and me.

“I will, therefore, make a different argument today and it is the case for a Nigeria that works for everyone."

A vote for Peter Obi is a vote for Bola Tinubu

Speaking further, Kachikwu said that the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been weakened by internal factors, including its division which now gave the APC candidate a better chance of winning.

He added:

“Any vote for Peter Obi is a vote for Tinubu. PDP and Labour Party need each other. It is that simple.

“As true democrats, the leadership of both the PDP and Labour Party must find a way to work with the other smaller parties towards building a formidable coalition that ensures that the contest is even.

“Any attempt to go this alone guarantees another four years for the APC.

“Beyond this, we must accept the reality that except Northern Nigeria miraculously comes together in the next 24 hours to throw their support for the PDP candidate, the race looks likely to favour the APC candidate.”

Barely 48 Hours Before Election, US President Joe Biden Sends Powerful Message to Nigerians, Candidates

America's president, Joe Biden, had earlier commended presidential candidates contesting the 2023 general election for signing the peace accord.

The US president is of the opinion that Nigerians also deserve the opportunity to choose their future in the forthcoming elections.

According to Biden, the US government does not endorse any candidate but is in full support of a peaceful, free, fair and credible poll.

2023 polls: “This election matters to the world,” US tells Nigerians

In another development, the United States of America has maintained that Nigeria's 2023 general election is vital to the World.

The U.S., on Wednesday, February 22, stressed the need for a peaceful election, noting it matters to the World.

In a video message to Nigerians by the United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, the United States said Nigeria’s constitution, like America’s, begins with a simple and profound idea, ‘We the People.’

Source: Legit.ng