Efforts are ongoing to ensure that the 2023 general election in Nigeria has the best outcomes for the people

Specifically, the advocacy group has commenced trainings and public enlightenment to make this possible

According to them, the public enlightenment will go a long way to help in the success of the general elections

The Network and Advocacy Group of Lux Tera Leadership Foundation has been organizing leadership training programmes, targeted campaigns, public enlightenment initiatives, youth development and community-based roundtables in its bid to drive citizenship education ahead of the 2023 general elections.

A recent release from the Foundation showed details of the advocacy, political education, leadership development workshops, and Youth leadership consultative engagements. These are the Foundation's tools , guiding the citizenry towards informed political decision-making.

Some people have started making efforts to educate Nigerians ahead of the 2023 general election. Professor Mahmood has however promised a free and fair election: Photo credit: Nnennah Ibeh

Source: Original

For the 2023 elections alone, Lux Tera Foundation has created several platforms, including the use of Third Party partners, to maintain its impact in the public space. Its Advocacy Thursday, through which it disseminates political education interventions with targeted, periodic releases, skits and other content, enlighten the public their responsibility legal, statutory and social responsibility as refis8voters. This has become one of the Foundation's most vital tool in its drive for free, fair, transparent and credible elections. The ultimate goal is to protect the integrity of the electoral process and promote a national political culture that will ensure a sustainable national political culture.

The foundation's network, and its advocacy group, is dowsing tension, preventing the escalation of conflict, and promoting mutual respect and peaceful co-existence in Nigeria,” a statement from the group added.

According to Ehusani, "A vibrant civil society voice is an essential ingredient for strong democracy in a country like ours. Such a voice highlights gaps leadership recruitment, in government service delivery, corruption and injustice".

High cost, godfatherism: 72% of youth never contest any election, Yiaga Africa's report confirms

Meanwhile, a new report by Yiaga Africa has confirmed that youth's participation as candidates during elections has been below par due to some cogent reasons.

According to the report made available to Legit.ng titled: "Youth Political Participation in Sokoto: Breaking the Stronghold and Creating Pathways", it was gathered that youths constitute the majority of party members and supporters.

The report highlighted political violence, lack of internal party democracy, high cost of party activities and a host of others as the factors responsible for these ill trends.

Findings from Yiaga Africa's research confirmed that at least 72 per cent of the youths in the state did not contest for any political position in the forthcoming general elections.

Source: Legit.ng