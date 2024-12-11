A Nigerian lady who shares a room with another lady shared the notices her roommate pasted on the door

Franchesca Odyssey said her roommate does not want anyone to make noise in her corner of the room

Also, Franchesca said her roommate insists everyone must remove their slippers before entering her corner

A Nigerian lady shared a video showing the notices her roommate passed on the door.

Franchesca Odyssey said she returned to the hostel and saw the two notices boldly pasted in the room.

Franchesca said her roommate hates noise. Photo credit: TikTok/Franchesca Odyssey.

Source: TikTok

Franchesca shared a video showing the two notices. In one of them, her roommate insists no one should make noise.

Her roommate also said everyone entering her corner of the room should remove their slippers.

Franchesca said she would remove the notices and await her roommate's reaction when she comes back.

The video of the notices sparked reactions among TikTok users who saw.

The video is captioned:

"My roommate made a rule for us to remove our slippers and pride before entering her corner."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady sets rules for her roommate

@kachi obi said:

"I need Jessica Abeg. Na those kind people I like. I hate noise and dirty."

@Edwinthelma said:

"Her corner!!!! Her rule."

@Area scatter said:

"Why is her boundaries triggering you?"

@Geepht said:

"Why are you angry? That’s her rules, respect boundaries!!!!!!!"

@BETTERPIKIN said:

"Respect boundaries!!"

@Rukky Marvelous said:

"You like wahala….her corner, her rules."

@Sherah said:

"You're angry onto say wetin happen?"

@Nãzzy 14 said:

"Sighted that sweet book on her bed .... last days of forcado high school."

@estherro said:

"Her corner, her boundaries please respect that."

@JESSICA said:

"Guyy leave her alone she loves her space and she is a very neat girl."

Source: Legit.ng