Spokesperson of the PDP Youth Group, Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, has backed the reported move for ex-President Goodluck Jonathan to contest in the 2027 presidential election

Speaking exclusively with Legit.ng on Sunday, Akinniyi explained what former Jonathan should do amid the purported calls for him to run against President Bola Tinubu

Akinniyi also suggested why it will be difficult for a southern candidate to challenge Tinubu in 2027

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Youth Group spokesperson, Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, has reacted to the alleged move for former President Goodluck Jonathan to contest against President Tinubu in 2027.

Amid the move by some northern leaders insisting power must return to the region, Akinniyi insisted that the call for Jonathan's return to power cannot be condemned.

The alleged call for Jonathan to run against Tinubu stirred controversy in the polity.

PDP speaks on Jonathan joining 2027 presidential race

Legit.ng reported that reports emerged on Saturday, December 14, claiming that former President Jonathan has been invited to contest the 2027 presidential election on the PDP platform.

But on Sunday, December 15, the PDP denied the reports.

The Deputy National Publicity Secretary Ibrahim Abdullahi stated that Jonathan remains eligible to contest but emphasized that the party has not extended a presidential ticket to him.

Speaking further, Abdullahi referenced Jonathan’s wife, Patience, who previously stated that her husband had no plans to return to politics, further dismissing the speculation.

Jonathan to run for president: "Ghana isn't Nigeria"

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Sunday, December 15, Akinniyi backed the reported move for Jonathan to contest for president in the 2027 general elections, asserting that it is the democratic right of citizens to urge a candidate to run.

He explained that it is within the rights of Nigerians to call for Jonathan’s return, but the decision ultimately lies with Jonathan himself.

Akinniyi stated thus:

"The call for Ex-President Jonathan's return to power can't be condemned, as it is their democratic right to ask someone to run and the decision of the fellow to accept or reject it."

Jonathan vs Tinubu: "Ghana isn't Nigeria," Akinniyi

Recall that John Mahama, was declared winner of the Ghana election conducted on Saturday, December 7, 2024.

Mahama, a candidate of the opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has been elected as Ghana's president.

Akinniyi, however, likened the call for Jonathan to join the 2027 presidential race to the outcome of the Ghanian election; but maintained that Ghana is not Nigeria.

Buttressing his point, Akinniyi explained that, given Nigeria’s current political situation, a Southern candidate, especially from the PDP, may struggle to challenge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027.

However, he suggested that the PDP would need to rally around a Northern candidate to have a chance of victory.

The PDP chieftain said:

"The call for Ex-President Jonathan's return to power can't be condemned, as it is their democratic right to ask someone to run and the decision of the fellow to accept or reject it.

"The political situation in Ghana isn't same as Nigeria and we shouldn't assume it linearly possible to have an Ex-President back. President GEJ has not been vibrant in partisan politics for sometime like we have President-elect John Mahama of Ghana.

"As it stands, no Southern candidate is more popular and can defeat the incumbent President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. No serious political party will field a Southern candidate in 2027 against APC. The population of the North must be against the incumbent to have him out, and to have anything close to victory for PDP, we must have their Son on the ticket and rally round him across the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria.

"APC has failed Nigerians, and 2027 is their year of reckoning. No matter their gimmick, they will go.

"I know that President Jonathan won't want rubbish his legacy by running in a situation that might likely end with just one option - defeat. Of course, we are in a season where supporters and political jobbers can patronize their candidates and principals but President Goodluck Jonathan knows the game and won't fall prey.

"I will advise him to remain an Elder statesman that he is, promoting the unity and development of Nigeria, Africa at large."

2027 presidency: Youths flood Kano with Jonathan's posters

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that posters promoting Jonathan’s potential 2027 bid, under the slogan “Team New Nigeria 2027,” have appeared in Kano.

The movement, hoping to register as a political party soon, is led by Team New Nigeria (TNN) which claims to have over 26 million voters.

Jonathan’s involvement is uncertain, as he has not endorsed the movement, similar to his distancing from unsolicited actions in 2022.

