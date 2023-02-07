A recent report on the 2023 presidential election in Nigeria has predicted that Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will win at the February polls.

The Fitch Solutions Country Risk and Industry Research in its report released on February 1, highlighted the possibility of a rerun from the presidential polls.

Fitch's report has predicted that Bola Tinubu of the APC will win the 2023 presidential election. Photo: PDP, APC, Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

With the APC's Tinubu, Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of the Labour Party recognised as the top candidates in the race, Fitch said the institute anticipates domestic insecurity following the outcome of the elections.

The report said:

“At Fitch Solutions, we maintain our view that the All Progressives Congress’s Bola Ahmed Tinubu is most likely to win Nigeria’s February 2023 presidential election."

The report also noted that a Tinubu victory would end the Christian-Muslim alternation of the presidency and thereby increase social instability among the Nigerian populace.

On Obi's growing popularity, Fitch's report said the 2023 presidential vote would be a three-horse race for the first time since Nigeria’s 1999 return to democracy - a different pattern from the APC and PDP contest.

It said:

“We believe that the Labour Party’s rise in popularity is likely to split the opposition vote, favouring the ruling APC. Indeed, we expect that Obi — a Christian from the South East — will do well in states in Nigeria’s South East and South-South regions, which traditionally have been PDP strongholds."

The report added that the demographic dominance of Nigeria’s Muslim majority, as the North would benefit the APC more than any other party.

