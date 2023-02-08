The Labour Party (LP) in Ebonyi state has lost one of its prominent members, Henry Ude, to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Ude announced his defection to the PDP to the newsmen in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi state capital, just a few weeks before the 2023 general elections

The influential politician who is popularly known as Ajim Best also revealed why he dumped the LP for the PDP

Abakaliki, Ebonyi state - Engr. Henry Ude, an influential politician in Ebonyi state better known as Ajim Best, has defected from the Labour Party (LP) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Ude made this known in a brief chat with newsmen in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi state capital, according to a statement released on Wednesday, February 8, by Abia Onyike, the Director, Media and Publicity, Ebonyi PDP Governorship Campaign Council.

Engr. Henry Ude dumped the Labour Party for the PDP in Ebonyi state. Photo credits: Mr. Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Why I left Labour Party for PDP, Ude reveals

The popular political leader said he joined the PDP because of his belief in the capacity of the party to restore peace, security and freedom to the common masses in the state.

“I am in PDP now to join the rest of our patriotic forces who are yearning for freedom of movement, freedom of association and freedom for liberty and progress," Ude said.

The former LP chieftain urged the people of Ebonyi state to join the new political liberation movement led by the PDP governorship candidate, Dr Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, to wrestle power from the ruling party in the state, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Legit.ng gathered that Ude was one of the founding members of the PDP before leaving the party for the LP. So, his defection to the PDP is considered a homecoming.

Source: Legit.ng