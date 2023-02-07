Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Lagos state chapter of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) have indefinitely suspended campaign activities across all strata of political offices.

This development was disclosed by Gboyega Akosile, the Chief Press Secretary to Lagos State Governor, in a tweet sighted by Legit.ng on Tuesday, February 7.

Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu urged Lagosians to keep calm and maintain as the scarcity of naira bites harder. Photo: @gboyegaakosile

Source: Twitter

According to Akosile, the governor and the party took the impromptu decision due to the current outcry over the continued scarcity of the new naira notes caused by the implementation of the new policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria to redesign the naira.

His tweet reads:

"Gov @jidesanwoolu, @OfficialAPCNg, Lagos State chapter suspends campaign activities indefinitely due to the current situation in the country occasioned by the scarcity of fuel and currency.

The party chairman @APCchairman sympathizes with Lagosians and appealed for calm."

