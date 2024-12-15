Victor Osimhen's future remains uncertain, with several European clubs jostling for the striker's signature

Former Arsenal star Emmanuel Petit has suggested that the embattled Napoli striker should move to the Premier League

Napoli director Giovanni Manna has again stated that no offers have been received for the Nigerian international

Former French international Emmanuel Petit has backed embattled Napoli striker Victor Osimhen's move to the English Premier League during the January transfer window.

Petit, who spent three seasons with Arsenal, suggested that the on-loan Galatasaray forward will move to the north London club in the coming weeks.

Osimhen's future remains uncertain, with several top clubs making efforts to land the Nigerian international.

Emmanuel Petit wants Osimhen to join Arsenal in January. Photo: Ahmad Mora.

Latest reports suggest that Arsenal have been linked with a £70m move for Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic, but Petit believes Osimhen should sign for the club.

When asked who he wants Arsenal to sign in January, Petit told talkSPORT via TBR Football:

"I really like Osimhen. He’s actually in Turkey at the moment with Galatasaray. I think he’s on the radar of PSG actually.

"Who knows? It’s difficult in transfer windows in January to get the big names coming, but with the new format of the Champions League, maybe something could be possible.”

Meanwhile, Napoli director Giovanni Manna has ruled out a possible January transfer of the Super Eagles striker.

According to him, no club has approached Napoli to activate the striker's €75m release clause. Manna told DAZN via Tuttomercato:

"I already said many times that nobody has talked to us. Victor is owned by Napoli and currently playing for Galatasaray.

"I think a lot has been said about this, nothing is happening."

