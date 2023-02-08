The presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has distanced himself from the viral Jesus-like photo of himself making the rounds on the internet

The PDP flagbearer said it was the handwork of the APC to instigate the Christians against him

The former Vice President says the APC is desperate to redeem its image after exhausting all its goodwill

FCT, Abuja - The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has revealed that the viral Jesus-like photo of himself that made the rounds on the internet was perpetrated by the ruling All Progressive Congress.

According to the Adamawa-born politician, the sacrilegious picture was a plot by the ruling party to instigate Christians against him.

He made this known in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, February 7 by his spokesperson, Paul Ibe.

As reported by the Vanguard newspaper, Ibe said:

“The PDP presidential candidate has distanced himself from the sacrilegious image of Jesus being used by his opponents to discredit him and his campaign organization.

“Atiku described the superimposition of his picture onto the image of Jesus as a mischievous and desperate effort by his APC opponents to use religion for political purposes in order to pitch him against Christians and spread discord between Muslims and Christians.”

He noted that his opponents were behaving like drowning people who would clutch at anything in a sinking situation, adding, however, that he was not surprised they could go to this extent as it was characteristic of them to sow divisions among diverse people.

APC has resorted to mischief - Atiku

The statement read:

“APC is exhausted because they have squandered their goodwill and even their campaign of lies and propaganda are not working for them, and Nigerians have seen the light enough not to be fooled anymore by such desperate last-ditch tactic of a soldier about to kiss the dust.

“I’m not your enemy; your enemy is your own disastrous record in terms of security, education, job creation, unemployment, and unity. Your own performance record is your own greatest undoing.

“The 2023 election is a confidence vote on APC. Nigerians are wiser; using religion to divide the people can’t work. Suffering and hardship unite and galvanise people against failure and incompetence.”

He urged them to pray for forgiveness before God for the sacrilege they had committed and also to Nigerians to forgive them for the sorry pass they had put the country.

