PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has claimed that the scarcity of new naira notes is caused by the APC

The former vice president alleged that officials of the ruling party are conniving with banks to ensure the notes are not circulated

According to him, politicians who are members of the APC plan to use the new notes for vote buying during the polls

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

FCT, Abuja - The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has alleged that some bank executives are conniving with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to frustrate the distribution of the new naira notes in a bid to frustrate the policy.

A media aide to Atiku, Phrank Shaibu, said this on Sunday, February 5 while briefing journalists, including a Legit.ng reporter in Abuja.

Atiku alleged that the APC wants to frustrate the distribution of the new naira notes to the president. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

Shaibu was reacting to the recent statement by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Shaibu said the viral videos showing government agencies busting banks hoarding the new naira notes was clear evidence of sabotage.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He said:

“Intelligence reaching us is that the APC is in collusion with some top bank executives to frustrate the policy of the CBN.

“As shown in several trending videos posted by government agencies on social media, hundreds of millions of naira are in bank vaults but the banks are deliberately refusing to distribute them.

“It is no secret that all the commercial banks are headquartered in Lagos where Bola Tinubu holds sway as godfather.

“The ultimate goal is to frustrate the policy so that the APC will be able to bring out the old notes it has stashed for the sole purpose of vote buying and distribution with bullion vans. For this reason, we commend the EFCC and the ICPC for exposing these unscrupulous bankers.”

He said with defeat staring the APC in the face, the ultimate aim of Gbajabiamila and his ilk is to ensure that the election is postponed.

His words:

“This coming week the APC will sponsor protests and riots in strategic parts of the country all in a bid to force the hand of the president to reverse this policy.

The EFCC and the ICPC must continue to raid banks and arrest bank workers for hoarding the new notes. The notes must be made available to honest Nigerians.

“However, huge volumes of the new notes must not get into the hands of unscrupulous politicians who plan on using bullion vans to distribute money on election day. The desperate APC must not be allowed to steal this election.”

Timi Frank cautions President Buhari, INEC against postponing 2023 elections

On his part, a former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Comrade Timi Frank, on Sunday, February 5, advised President Muhammadu Buhari not to contemplate or accept any recommendation to shift the forthcoming 2023 elections.

He also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to add to the current harrowing experience of Nigerians by shifting the polls.

He said the call became necessary following alleged efforts by the APC to have the elections postponed because of imminent failure staring as the elections approaches.

2023 polls: Yiaga Africa tells INEC to publish list of invalidated voters

Meanwhile, foremost electoral observation group, Yiaga Africa has called on INEC to publish the list of the two million invalidated voters.

In October 2022 the commission announced that it has delisted over two million registrants following the conclusion of the Continuous Voters Registration.

Yiaga Africa's executive director, Samson Itodo stated that there is a need to notify the affected registrants to save them the trouble of queuing up for PVC.

Source: Legit.ng