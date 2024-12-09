SGF George Akume has urged northern politicians, including Atiku Abubakar, to defer presidential ambitions until 2031, stressing the need for unity

George Akume, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), has called on northern politicians, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, to defer their presidential ambitions until 2031.

Akume made the remarks during his appearance on TVC’s Politics Today programme on Sunday, December 8.

The SGF's call comes amidst reported plans by northern leaders to challenge President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

Earlier reports by Legit.ng indicated that some northern leaders are rallying behind former Nigerian President as a strong opposition candidate against Tinubu.

This speculation has gained momentum with the recent appearance of campaign posters featuring Jonathan in prominent locations across Kano State, suggesting a potential presidential bid in 2027.

He stressed the importance of allowing President Bola Tinubu to potentially complete a second term, TheCable reported.

“It is not yet the time for the north to throw its hat in the ring. Tinubu, as a southerner, should be allowed to serve for eight years. From there, power can return to the north," Akume said.

Akume calls for unity and stability

Akume emphasised the need to prioritise national unity and stability, warning against premature moves that could destabilise Nigeria’s political balance.

“My advice, and this has been consistent, is that we should not rock the boat. Let power reside in the south for eight years. To do otherwise, honestly, is to destroy this country," he said.

Atiku advised to look beyond 2027

Addressing Atiku Abubakar directly, the SGF acknowledged his long-standing ambition but urged patience, Vanguard reported.

He said:

“If it is the will of God for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to be president of Nigeria, even at the age of 90, he can get it. But he and other northerners eyeing the office now should look beyond 2027.”

