Lawyer apologises for false EFCC raid claim on Bello El-Rufai’s house

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

A legal practitioner, Sabina Nkiru Ezeoke, has tendered a written apologised to Hon. Bello El-Rufai, representing Kaduna North at the Federal House of Representatives in Abuja.

Ezeoke had alleged that Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) operatives conducted a raid on El-Rufai’s house.

the lawyer said she never intended to offend or embarrass Bello Photo credit: @SabinaNkiru

Source: Twitter

According to the December 5, 2024 post shared on her X handle (formerly known as Twitter) she claimed EFCC operatives found $800 million and N700 billion in cash, along with drugs worth N1 trillion.

The female lawyer retracted her claim after the lawmaker, who is the son of former Kaduna state governor and FCT minister debunked the claim.

Bello described the claim as an attempt to connect him to illicit activities through unfounded allegations.

He added that the claim was defamation and an affront to the principles of justice and fairness.

Ezeoke said she did not check the veracity or truthfulness of the statement before posting, adding that all attempts thereafter to verify it proved abortive.

“I have since discovered that the statement is completely false. Please kindly accept this letter as a retraction of my said post and as an expression of my sincere apology. I never intended to offend or embarrass you, your family, or the Federal House of Representatives, nor to harm your reputation,”

El-Rufai’s son takes legal action against blogger

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that after the EFCC debunked rumours of a massive cash discovery at his residence, Bello El-Rufai took legal action against a blogger over the viral reports of the EFCC raiding his home.

Bello El-Rufai is suing the blogger, Sabina Nkiru, for defamation and fake news publication, and also petitioned the Nigeria Police Force through his lawyer.

The blogger has reacted to the development in a terse statement posted on her social media page X.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng