The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday, February 6, announced that it has postponed its 2023 presidential campaign scheduled to take place in Oyo state.

In a statement issued by the APC spokesperson in Oyo state, Olawale Sadare, the party said that the rally is expected to hold on Tuesday, February 7.

Seen by Legit.ng, the statement said the party's decision is based on the crisis that has taken over the country.

Sadare noted that the hardship faced by many Nigerians following the scarcity of funds and fuel scarcity is unfortunate.

He also noted that the APC will in this period allow the president some time to address citizens' concerns over the issues.

His words:

“We need to allow President Muhammadu Buhari to work around the situation and ensure that normalcy returns, particularly as it concerns fuel and currency notes crises.

“At Oyo APC, we were convinced that it was necessary to go ahead with the event in order not to play into the hands of some antidemocratic forces who do not want the general elections to hold.

“We regret to announce the indefinite postponement of our presidential rally earlier slated for Tuesday."

Sadare also said that the APC will inform the general public on a new date for the rally once a decision is taken by the party.

