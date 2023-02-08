Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party can now use the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Rivers state

The approval for the use of the facility was made by the state governor, Nyesom Wike who is in a running battle with Atiku

Wike's approval came days after he had denied the party and its 2023 presidential candidate access to the facility for their campaign rally

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state on Tuesday, February 7, rescinded his initial decision on the use of Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium for the Peoples Democratic Party's presidential campaign.

Daily Trust reported that the governor made a u-turn and granted access to the location to the party's 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Governor Wike said some people appealed to him to allow Atiku to use a stadium in Rivers state. Photo: Rivers state government

The governor had earlier revoked access to the venue to the PDP campaign council but made a U-turn on his decision after some leaders spoke to him.

Speaking at the PDP rally at Ogu town in Ogu-bolo local government area of the state, the Rivers state governor said he had accepted that the rally should hold at the venue on February 11.

His words:

“This morning after an appeal from people who talked to me, I gave them back Adokiye Amiesimaka.

"Go and campaign. Let it not be that because they didn’t campaign that is why they didn’t win in Rivers State."

