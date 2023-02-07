Shehu Sani has generated reactions among social media users after he revealed the he adopted a child

According to the former lawmaker from Kaduna state, the adopted child was abandoned by the road side

Meanwhile, Nigerians have praised him for his actions with many social media users praying for him

Former Kaduna Senator, Shehu Sani has adopted a baby abandoned by the road side. The Nigerian politician disclosed this in a post on his Facebook page on Tuesday, February 7.

According to the human rights activist, the baby who was rescued by the police was handed over to the Social Welfare Department whose personnel finally handed him over to an orphanage.

Shehu Sani adopts baby abandoned by the road side. Photo credit: Shehu Sani

Source: Facebook

He wrote on Facebook:

“This Little Baby Boy was abandoned by the roadside. The Police picked him and handed him over to the Social Welfare Department and the department handed him over to an Orphanage.

“I’m now the father and named him Jordan. Mrs Grace by my side is the proprietor of the Orphanage.”

He also revealed the name of his adopted child to be Jordan.

His post immediately generated reactions from Nigerians with many people praising him.

Nigerians in their reactions praised him for his kind gestures with hundreds of people showering him with prayers.

Reactions from Nigerians.

Christopher Peter

"To God alone be all the glory, and God bless you and make His face shine upon you and everything that has your name on it."

Michael Odeh Anderson

"Nice one from you Sani, at least one must carry this cross of humanity no matter how heavy it is."

Meanwhile some people argued with each other over the politician’s choice of name for his son.

