President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed his preferred presidential candidate which in recent times led to an uproar that some elements are against Bola Tinubu

While reacting to a picture of Peter Obi praying, Bashir Ahmad noted that Allah would answer Obi's prayers by making Tinubu Nigeria's next president

This statement of the president's aide did not go down well with some netizens who are strong supporters of Obi, the Obidients movement

In a statement shared on his Twitter Page, on Monday, February 6th, sighted by Legit.ng, Bashir Ahmad while reacting to the picture of Peter Obi praying, said God will answer the Labour Party flagbearer's prayers and Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress will emerge as Nigeria's next president.

Source: Facebook

The Special Assistant on Digital Communications to President Buhari and Deputy Director, Special Media Projects/New Media, APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), tweeted:

"May Almighty Allah accept your prayers to give us Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as our next President, Peter. Ameeen! "

Nigerians react

This sure did not go down well with Nigerians who are in support of Peter Obi's presidency, they reacted to the development.

@Isidore0001 tweeted:

"Thank you dear Bashir, for telling the world that @PeterObi isn't a religious bigot but a good man who will govern Nigeria well and not show bias towards any religion or tribe unlike one Muhammadu Buhari @MBuhari the father of nepotism."

@DrealAlexx tweeted:

"Peter Obi is top tier !!!

@paulnyeso tweeted:

"Youths in politics tomorrow is now."

@superman14141 tweeted:

"Bashir Ahmad's daily schedule:

"Wake up by 8 am daily to admire Peter Obi's pictures.

"Dear Bashir, Just be patient because you would hang his picture as the GCFR pretty soon. ✍️

@BIworiso tweeted:

"Speaking life into existence. Amen."

Source: Legit.ng